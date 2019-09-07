IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Histogenics Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IVERIC bio Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. IVERIC bio Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IVERIC bio Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.