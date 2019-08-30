IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

Since IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation. Global Cord Blood Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IVERIC bio Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. IVERIC bio Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IVERIC bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).