IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.67 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IVERIC bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s average price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 57.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.