IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 7.69 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. was less bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.