IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|21
|438.77
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
IVERIC bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 45.07%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
