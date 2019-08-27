IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.77 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see IVERIC bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.9% and 45.07%. About 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has stronger performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.