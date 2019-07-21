IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparing side by side

Both IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 93.04 N/A -7.88 0.00

Demonstrates IVERIC bio Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12 and 12 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for IVERIC bio Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $127, with potential upside of 68.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IVERIC bio Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 89.3%. IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has 15.83% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.