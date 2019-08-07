IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IVERIC bio Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has IVERIC bio Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

IVERIC bio Inc. and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 194.12% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Affimed N.V. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.