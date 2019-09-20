Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

We are contrasting Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.05 N/A 2.72 10.72 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Demonstrates Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Risk and Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.74% for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. with average target price of $34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 97.1% respectively. Insiders held 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.