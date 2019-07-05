Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 34 2.66 N/A 2.88 11.34 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.41 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -32% -28.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. ClearOne Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and ClearOne Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.66% and an $42 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and ClearOne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 4.6%. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93% ClearOne Inc. 2.79% -1.78% 13.92% 58.99% -63.17% 76.8%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was less bullish than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats ClearOne Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.