Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) to pay $0.24 on Oct 10, 2019; Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund Has 0.58 Sentiment

Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) investors sentiment increased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 12 cut down and sold stakes in Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 871,101 shares, down from 1.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s current price of $28.46 translates into 0.84% yield. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 69,265 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $140.78 million. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund for 62,894 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 301,732 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 47,437 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 68,541 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 35,138 shares traded. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company has market cap of $600.31 million. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual clients to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow clients to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications.