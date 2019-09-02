Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) to pay $0.24 on Oct 10, 2019; Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Sellers Decreased By 21.63% Their Shorts

Ituran Location and Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s current price of $25.74 translates into 0.93% yield. Ituran Location and Control Ltd’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 79,296 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) had a decrease of 21.63% in short interest. SEEL’s SI was 741,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.63% from 945,900 shares previously. With 630,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s short sellers to cover SEEL’s short positions. The SI to Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s float is 25.56%. It closed at $1.35 lastly. It is down 84.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.18% the S&P500.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company has market cap of $35.57 million. The firm is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

