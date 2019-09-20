Ituran Location And Control LTD (ITRN) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $740,340; Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Its Cdw (CDW) Holding by $2.13 Million; Shares Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Ltd (ITRN) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 24,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, down from 79,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 23,427 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 19,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 187,876 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85M, down from 207,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 1.39M shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 87,140 shares to 447,940 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 402,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,137 shares to 44,668 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 0.94% or 6,274 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 145,224 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Finance Counselors Incorporated has 4,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cibc Markets Corp reported 318,100 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,804 shares. Hilltop owns 4,038 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 27,692 shares. 37,756 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Stifel Financial Corp holds 167,036 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Dana Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.78% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 4,725 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd. Aperio Lc reported 0.04% stake. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 10,711 shares.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 19.99 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.