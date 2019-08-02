Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Realty Income Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 28 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.77% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ITRN’s profit would be $12.21 million giving it 14.03 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 23,670 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

Realty Income Corp (O) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 259 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 211 decreased and sold their holdings in Realty Income Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 215.58 million shares, down from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Realty Income Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 174 Increased: 185 New Position: 74.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company has market cap of $685.01 million. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual clients to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow clients to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications.

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 10.61% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation for 397,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owns 129,970 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc. has 3.31% invested in the company for 68,724 shares. The New Jersey-based Honeywell International Inc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.71 million shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

