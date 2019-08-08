Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.57 N/A 2.72 10.72 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 30 3.08 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 highlights Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.63% and an $42 consensus target price. Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $34, with potential upside of 0.92%. The data provided earlier shows that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. appears more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 94.7%. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had bearish trend while Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.