Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39.00% 17.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. N/A 33 10.72 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

$42 is the consensus target price of Ituran Location and Control Ltd., with a potential upside of 47.68%. The peers have a potential upside of 64.86%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance while Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.6. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s competitors beat Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.