Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.07 N/A 2.72 10.72 Finisar Corporation 23 2.34 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Finisar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Finisar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Finisar Corporation 0.00% -3.3% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta means Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Finisar Corporation has a 1.49 beta which is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Finisar Corporation is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Finisar Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Finisar Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Finisar Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has an average target price of $34, and a 24.63% upside potential. Finisar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a -9.47% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is looking more favorable than Finisar Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares and 95.7% of Finisar Corporation shares. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Finisar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Finisar Corporation -2.08% 1.73% -0.04% 8.73% 39.73% 8.94%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had bearish trend while Finisar Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Finisar Corporation.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.