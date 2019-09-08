Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Comparing side by side

Both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 1.95 N/A 2.72 10.72 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Extreme Networks Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.6. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a consensus price target of $34, and a 24.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Extreme Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 81.9%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance while Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.