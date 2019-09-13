Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.07 N/A 2.72 10.72 Digi International Inc. 13 1.70 N/A 0.44 29.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Digi International Inc. Digi International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Digi International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is $34, with potential upside of 21.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 85.4% respectively. 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has -8.98% weaker performance while Digi International Inc. has 30.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Digi International Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.