Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Comparison side by side

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.38 N/A 2.72 10.72 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.88 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cambium Networks Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambium Networks Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s upside potential is 56.77% at a $42 average target price. Competitively Cambium Networks Corporation has an average target price of $13.38, with potential upside of 50.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. seems more appealing than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 75% respectively. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 28.5%. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Cambium Networks Corporation has weaker performance than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Cambium Networks Corporation.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.