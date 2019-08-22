Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Raised Its Stake; Hodges Capital Management Has Raised Its Ncr (NCR) Stake by $6.84 Million

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corp (NCR) by 188.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 253,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 388,120 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 134,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 750,090 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 34,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 79,678 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 104,931 shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “What’ll ya have, What’ll ya have? The Varsity, the largest drive-in restaurant in the world, selects NCR Aloha – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NCR Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Powered by NCR Aloha, Coupa Cafe Delivers New Perks with Mobile App Ordering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34,615 shares to 180,885 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 113,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 21,478 shares to 568,838 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 53,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,031 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).