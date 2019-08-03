Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Position; As Range Resources (RRC) Market Value Declined, S&Co Lowered by $913,506 Its Position

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 34,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 79,678 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 40,369 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $218,924 on Friday, March 1. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.