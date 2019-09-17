Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $9.69 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Cut Its Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 7,961 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 12.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ituran closes acquisition of Road Track Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ituran (ITRN) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ituran (ITRN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.49 million for 15.62 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Co stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest reported 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 17,096 are owned by Sonata Capital Gru. Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers Merchants has 146,328 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp holds 6,666 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 2% stake. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 0.49% or 3,683 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 16,562 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate reported 12.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Millennium Management Limited Com invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,726 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas reported 4.52% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple’s Product Launch – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.