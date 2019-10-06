Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered by $9.69 Million Its Position

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 86,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 287,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.48 million, down from 374,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 21,616 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 68,860 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Adr by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.