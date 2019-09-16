Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Decreased Holding by $9.69 Million as Market Value Declined; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bard Associates Lowered Its Position by $390,350

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 57,263 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 55,324 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN)

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SCZ, CYBR, ITRN, KRNT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Willdan to buy Lime Energy for $120M – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) CEO Thomas Brisbin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire The Weidt Group – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.