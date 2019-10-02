Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Upped Holding

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.83. About 1.34 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 54,935 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 13.41 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,470 shares to 30,750 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

