ITT (ITT) to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019; Novavax (NVAX) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Novavax Inc (NVAX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 59 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced stakes in Novavax Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 140.32 million shares, down from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Novavax Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ITT) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. ITT Inc’s current price of $54.65 translates into 0.27% yield. ITT Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 653,546 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ITT Holdings LLC at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ITT Educational Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESINQ); 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $689.3 MLN VS $625.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ITT Named to the Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Employers; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC ITT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: Balderas Secures Victory for Consumer Protection in New Mexico with Court of Appeals Ruling in ITT Tech Case -; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.95 TO $3.15, EST. $3.08; 04/05/2018 – ITT Corp 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ITT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITT)

Among 4 analysts covering ITT Corp (NYSE:ITT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ITT Corp has $69 highest and $60 lowest target. $66’s average target is 20.77% above currents $54.65 stock price. ITT Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ITT Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ITT Inc. (ITT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ITT Corporation (NYSE:ITT) – ITT Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ITT Reports Strong 2nd Quarter Results & Raises 2019 Earnings Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold ITT Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4,679 shares or 50.00% less from 9,358 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Inc Ct invested in 0.04% or 4,307 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 372 shares.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. It has a 16.11 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment creates and makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $146.35 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Take Chance on NVAX Stock After Big Analyst Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Novavax (NVAX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Novavax (NVAX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax up 7% on new ResVax data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. for 860,000 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 8.33 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 218,700 shares.