ITT (ITT) to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019; Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Sellers Increased By 7.15% Their Shorts

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) had an increase of 7.15% in short interest. XOG’s SI was 41.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.15% from 39.18M shares previously. With 4.87M avg volume, 9 days are for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s short sellers to cover XOG’s short positions. The SI to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 39.07%. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 3.48M shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $800 MLN; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT REDUCES EACH OF APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 0.50 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOG); 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:ITT) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. ITT Inc’s current price of $56.05 translates into 0.26% yield. ITT Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 358,940 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 04/05/2018 – ITT INC SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.95 TO $3.15; 07/05/2018 – ITT Named to the Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Employers; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.3M; 09/04/2018 – ITT to Showcase Highly Engineered Products for Commercial Aerospace at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – RAISING MID-POINT OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE BY FIVE CENTS TO $3.05; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 77C, EST. 73C; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.14; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS UP 4%; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $2.95-Adj EPS $3.15; 09/04/2018 – ITT to Showcase Highly Engineered Products for Commercial Aerospace at Aircraft lnteriors Expo 2018

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment creates and makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ITT Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4,679 shares or 50.00% less from 9,358 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 372 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.04% in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Among 5 analysts covering ITT Corp (NYSE:ITT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ITT Corp has $69 highest and $60 lowest target. $66’s average target is 17.75% above currents $56.05 stock price. ITT Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The stock of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $567.50 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 8.55 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

