ITT Inc. (ITT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Since ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.68 N/A 3.38 18.48 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.25 N/A 0.38 43.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ITT Inc. and Welbilt Inc. Welbilt Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ITT Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ITT Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Welbilt Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has ITT Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Risk & Volatility

ITT Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Welbilt Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Welbilt Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ITT Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Welbilt Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ITT Inc. and Welbilt Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Welbilt Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc.’s consensus price target is $68, while its potential upside is 23.21%. Meanwhile, Welbilt Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 10.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ITT Inc. is looking more favorable than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ITT Inc. and Welbilt Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 99.82%. Insiders held 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares. Comparatively, Welbilt Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year ITT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ITT Inc. beats Welbilt Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.