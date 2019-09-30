ITT Inc. (ITT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 58 1.41 87.49M 3.38 18.48 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 22 1.48 32.26M 0.65 38.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ITT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 150,274,819.65% 17% 7.9% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 144,340,044.74% 6.8% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

ITT Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ITT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ITT Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc.’s upside potential is 12.40% at a $69 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ITT Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 99.89% respectively. About 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year ITT Inc. was more bullish than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors ITT Inc. beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.