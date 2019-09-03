ITT Inc. (ITT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.68 N/A 3.38 18.48 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.27 N/A 1.36 21.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ITT Inc. and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ITT Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ITT Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

ITT Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ITT Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rexnord Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Rexnord Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ITT Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ITT Inc. and Rexnord Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc. has a 23.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $68.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ITT Inc. and Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year ITT Inc. has stronger performance than Rexnord Corporation

Summary

ITT Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Rexnord Corporation.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.