ITT Inc. (ITT) Reaches $65.32 52-Week High; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 18 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased their equity positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 6.05 million shares, up from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

The stock of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.93 target or 4.00% above today’s $65.32 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.74B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $67.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $229.40 million more. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 196,293 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Net $101.2M; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.3M; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Orders Rose 14% to $761M; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 77C, EST. 73C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ITT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITT); 17/05/2018 – ITT Expands Innovative i-ALERT® Monitoring Solution Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – lTT’s Cannon Brand to Showcase Soldier-Worn Interconnect Solutions at AUSA/ILW 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.14; 22/05/2018 – ITT Honored for Visionary Leadership with 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q EPS $1.14

Among 5 analysts covering ITT Corp (NYSE:ITT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. ITT Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 8.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ITT’s profit will be $78.14 million for 18.35 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by ITT Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold ITT Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 4,679 shares or 50.00% less from 9,358 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Halsey Inc Ct has invested 0.04% in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). Gemmer Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

More notable recent ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ITT Inc. (ITT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ITT to Highlight Innovative Aviation Solutions Designed to Enhance the In-Flight Experience at 2019 International Paris Air Show – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ITT Cannon to Showcase Newest Fiber Optic Solutions and Ruggedized Interconnects for High-Speed Data & Connectivity at the 2019 International Paris Air Show – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss ITT’s (NYSE:ITT) 56% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 475,930 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 953,398 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.42% invested in the company for 38,084 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4,810 activity.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $283.76 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lots Of Distribution Cuts From BlackRock CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Muni Market Update: January – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Certain Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchase Programs – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.