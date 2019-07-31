ITT Inc. (ITT) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Comparison side by side

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 59 2.02 N/A 3.38 17.86 Kadant Inc. 88 1.48 N/A 5.22 16.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ITT Inc. and Kadant Inc. Kadant Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ITT Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ITT Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

ITT Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kadant Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kadant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ITT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ITT Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ITT Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 4.35%. Meanwhile, Kadant Inc.’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 26.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kadant Inc. looks more robust than ITT Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of ITT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of ITT Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -1.61% -2.49% 9.91% 6.67% 13.83% 24.98% Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02%

For the past year ITT Inc. was more bullish than Kadant Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Kadant Inc. beats ITT Inc.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.