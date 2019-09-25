ITT Inc. (ITT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ITT Inc. has 91.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ITT Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17.00% 7.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing ITT Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. N/A 60 18.48 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

ITT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ITT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

$69 is the average price target of ITT Inc., with a potential upside of 12.09%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.65%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, ITT Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ITT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year ITT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, ITT Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. ITT Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ITT Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ITT Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.57. Competitively, ITT Inc.’s competitors are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

ITT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ITT Inc.’s rivals beat ITT Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.