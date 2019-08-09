ITT Inc. (ITT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of ITT Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ITT Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have ITT Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17.00% 7.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ITT Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. N/A 60 18.48 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

ITT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ITT Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ITT Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

ITT Inc. currently has an average target price of $66, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.89%. ITT Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ITT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year ITT Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

ITT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ITT Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. ITT Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ITT Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ITT Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ITT Inc.’s rivals are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

ITT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ITT Inc.’s peers beat ITT Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.