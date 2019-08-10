ITT Inc. (ITT) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Contrasting side by side

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.80 N/A 3.38 18.48 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

In table 1 we can see ITT Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITT Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ITT Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Continental Materials Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ITT Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility and Risk

ITT Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Continental Materials Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ITT Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Continental Materials Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ITT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ITT Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$66 is ITT Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ITT Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 16.5%. Insiders owned 0.5% of ITT Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.5% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year ITT Inc. has weaker performance than Continental Materials Corporation

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.