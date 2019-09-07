ITT Inc. (ITT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT Inc. 60 1.82 N/A 3.38 18.48 Colfax Corporation 125 0.80 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 highlights ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ITT Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ITT Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ITT Inc. has a consensus target price of $68, and a 15.55% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ITT Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. 0.5% are ITT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year ITT Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ITT Inc. beats Colfax Corporation.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.