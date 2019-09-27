ITT Inc. (ITT) Analysts See $0.91 EPS; RYU APPAREL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (RYPPF) SI Decreased By 2.8%

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.91 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.98% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. ITT’s profit would be $80.09 million giving it 16.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, ITT Inc.’s analysts see -2.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 96,528 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has risen 13.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 22/03/2018 ITT Announces President of Motion Technologies Business; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA – FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT, MN-166 DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 48% REDUCTION IN PROGRESSION OF WHOLE BRAIN ATROPHY VS PLACEBO IN MODIFIED ITT POPULATION; 04/05/2018 – ITT Corp 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: Balderas Secures Victory for Consumer Protection in New Mexico with Court of Appeals Ruling in ITT Tech Case -; 09/04/2018 – ITT to Showcase Highly Engineered Products for Commercial Aerospace at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $2.95-Adj EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.3M; 12/04/2018 – ITT Celebrates Innovative Legacies of its Goulds Pumps and Bornemann Brands; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS GREW 8 PERCENT EXCLUDING A LARGE PRIOR YEAR OIL AND GAS ORDER; 22/05/2018 – ITT Honored for Visionary Leadership with 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Award

RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF) had a decrease of 2.8% in short interest. RYPPF’s SI was 194,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.8% from 199,800 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 11 days are for RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF)’s short sellers to cover RYPPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0217 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.



ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.39 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies. It has a 18.06 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

RYU Apparel Inc. develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for men and women. The company has market cap of $13.06 million. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparels; backpacks, duffle bags, and bag accessories; and accessories, such as headwear, bottles, socks, and towels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through wholesale and retail channels, as well as online at ryu.com.