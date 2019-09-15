Itt Hartford (HIG) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Position; As Chemed Corp. (CHE) Stock Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Itt Hartford (HIG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Itt Hartford for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.74M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemed Corp. (CHE) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 217,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.30M, up from 169,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $421.73. About 120,959 shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 42,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $459.22M for 11.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 155 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 311.43 million shares or 1.25% more from 307.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial owns 0.03% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 552,215 shares. James has invested 0.02% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Pension Serv accumulated 457,165 shares. Srb Corp has invested 0.05% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 997,851 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Css Ltd Co Il has 0.64% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 198,606 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Stoneridge Prtn Llc holds 0.3% or 15,082 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 42,379 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 10,660 are owned by Boston Advisors Llc. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). First Manhattan owns 1,664 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa accumulated 153,135 shares. Washington Trust Com holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,856 shares. Charter Tru owns 1,164 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,757 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 6,431 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 3,131 shares. Next Finance Group Incorporated Inc has 0.05% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 155 shares. 419,982 are owned by State Street. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Omers Administration holds 0.03% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 71,463 were reported by Principal Finance Grp Inc. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 29,600 shares to 295,100 shares, valued at $72.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 46,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR).