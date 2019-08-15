Itron (ITRI) Valuation Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Raised Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Position by $323,347

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 15,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 116,993 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 101,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.64. About 229,477 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 6.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 83,518 shares to 151,244 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 56,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,108 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Strategies Inc has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 945,130 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 23,124 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 21,516 shares. California-based Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pioneer National Bank N A Or owns 41,053 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Lc stated it has 32,759 shares. Thompson Mgmt invested in 61,753 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 251,237 shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc invested in 115,559 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 23,377 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Stone Run Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.19% stake. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Css Llc Il has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Franklin Res holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.28M shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 31,802 shares to 150,170 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 176,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,040 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITRI and UCLA to Collaborate on AI Robot Development – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Capital accumulated 5,565 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 47,640 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 10,792 shares. 20,827 are held by Axa. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 34,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 30,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,204 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 92,313 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.91M shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 270,043 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 61,698 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 43,354 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 203,434 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 116 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.