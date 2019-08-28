Itron (ITRI) Valuation Rose While Eagle Boston Investment Management Decreased Position; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake by $320,788

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 23,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 84,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 212,145 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 30.61M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Svcs Limited holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 35 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35.17M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc stated it has 25,999 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,317 shares. E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 60,359 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sumitomo Life Ins Com has 189,564 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 11,065 shares. Lathrop Management Corp holds 0.16% or 17,480 shares. Canal Ins Communications stated it has 3.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.62% or 29,274 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares to 19,186 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,187 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Principal Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 270,043 shares. 11,327 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communication Na has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,812 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 55,193 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 205,609 shares. 33,251 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 203,434 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 146,000 shares. The Australia-based Amp Invsts has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 22,817 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 109,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Co Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 893,744 shares.