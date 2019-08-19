Itron (ITRI) Stock Value Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $33.14 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.93. About 182,255 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 93,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 596,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.51 million, down from 689,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $309.76. About 4.05M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) reported 790 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 808 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 1,729 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 1.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 25,525 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% stake.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.75 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 101,031 shares to 780,082 shares, valued at $104.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham And LP reported 0.61% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 109,950 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 5,906 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 5,460 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 27,701 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,354 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 30,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 23,348 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 18,614 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 27,284 shares stake. Moreover, Trillium Asset Lc has 0.15% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 65,394 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 16,038 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

