Itron (ITRI) Stock Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $21.23 Million; Bronson Point Management Decreased Timkensteel (TMST) Stake as Valuation Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 377,726 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 461,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 4.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.75 million, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 178,927 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com (NYSE:VC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

