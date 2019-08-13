Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $557,566; Edmp Upped Its Stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by $341,848 as Shares Rose

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 404,384 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 45,463 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI)

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For IYJ – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

