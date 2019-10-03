Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $84.61 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) as Share Value Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 42,586 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 150,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 9.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.72M, up from 9.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 332,345 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 883,477 shares to 505,144 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 23,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,033 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust Provides Update on LifeCare Facilities – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: This Doc Is No Quack – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp invested in 0.51% or 2.22M shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 19,050 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 33,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 172,498 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 87,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 300 shares. Axa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation reported 863,780 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp owns 18,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 117,900 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 11,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $18.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 73,725 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 25,000 are held by Water Asset Management Ltd Co. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,094 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 499 shares. 404,347 are held by Fairpointe Cap Lc. Glenmede Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 434 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1,815 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 6,568 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Metropolitan Life Com New York, New York-based fund reported 10,950 shares. 1,497 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron Recognized as a Global Leader in Smart Street Lighting by Northeast Group – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Xcel Energy and Itron Collaborate to Transform Customer Experience and Utility Operations – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itron, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.22M shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).