Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Btr Capital Management Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Cut by $10.29 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 461,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.75 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 251,141 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 15.84 million shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr LP has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Coldstream Management owns 13,912 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 1.50 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.31 million shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nadler holds 28,883 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 219,528 shares. 16,421 were reported by Oarsman Capital Incorporated. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.48% or 96,082 shares. Cna Finance Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 161,134 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,522 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California-based Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.63% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc Asset Management reported 296,631 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oracle Data Cloud and Reddit Collaborate to Build Brand Safety Solution for Dynamic User-Generated Content – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Itron, Inc. (ITRI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilent Announces Receipt of FDA Approval for pharmDX Assay – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Itron, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 23,000 shares stake. The California-based Marcato Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.21% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp reported 162,373 shares. Citigroup stated it has 7,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,000 shares. Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 25,582 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 13,878 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Daiwa Sb Invs invested in 225,477 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 23,970 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 13,801 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt Inc has 5,565 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 14,591 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $33.91 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 350 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $18.85 million for 31.73 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.