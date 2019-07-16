Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Position; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $3.09 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 755,571 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 101,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 84,498 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares to 235,100 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 20,150 shares to 225,353 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 129,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,603 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.

