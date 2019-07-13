Itron (ITRI) Position Increased by Water Asset Management Llc; Abingworth Llp Maintains Position in Sientra (SIEN)

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 152,021 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 818,674 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 61.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of stock. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought 8,696 shares worth $50,002.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.60M shares. Aqr Cap has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 29,399 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 4,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.03% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 140,700 shares. 611,099 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. 19,400 are held by Bailard. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 45,358 shares. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 880,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 25,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 183,186 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). 294,286 were accumulated by Northern.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has 441,200 shares. 499 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 92,313 shares. Synovus Financial reported 130 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.12% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Essex Investment Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 11,068 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 173,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 55,193 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 17,847 shares in its portfolio. Cwh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,576 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 257,923 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. Shares for $19,012 were sold by Ziegler Lynda L..