Itron (ITRI) Market Value Rose While Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct)

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 406,570 shares traded or 30.11% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 2.95% or 269,837 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Llc invested in 3.44 million shares or 2.82% of the stock. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 24,217 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 122,851 shares. Cap Management Va holds 0.07% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 93,786 shares or 4.75% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 373,322 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 25,779 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,733 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Advisers Lc has 1.55M shares. Blair William Il has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Capital Ltd has 1.99 million shares. Global Investors holds 5.49 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial Management stated it has 269,991 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World Etf by 82,873 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $72.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 2,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Genomic Revolution Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 419,896 shares. Amg Funds invested in 0.33% or 7,158 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,585 shares. American Intl Gp holds 25,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14,591 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paragon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,752 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dubuque State Bank & Communications reported 990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 25,609 shares. Geode Management Lc has 425,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 30,825 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 10,792 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

