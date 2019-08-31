Itron (ITRI) Holding Has Raised by Water Asset Management Llc; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 178,927 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,806 were reported by Hsbc Plc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 253,752 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 441,200 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 65,394 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 173,086 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 146,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 156,703 were reported by Sei Investments. Dubuque Bank & Tru stated it has 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 98 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 30,963 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc invested in 109,285 shares. 245,468 were reported by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc stated it has 94,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 28,752 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 40,719 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.