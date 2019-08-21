Itron (ITRI) Holder Water Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holding Boosted by Tudor Investment Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Incorporated (HP) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 61,843 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 53,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 98,881 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 41,289 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Itron to Present at Oppenheimer’s 22nd Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITRI and UCLA to Collaborate on AI Robot Development – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 27,360 shares to 57,354 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 19,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,761 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).